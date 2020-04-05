Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky: within their "wonderful,quot; time in joint quarantine!

Lady Gaga has passed her quarantine with boyfriend Michael Polansky and it seems that things are going well for them despite the unfortunate pandemic that forced them to isolate each other. This is how they have been doing it while shocked!

Insiders spoke about her quarantined relationship she chatted with HollywoodLife.

According to this unidentified source: ‘Stef (Lady Gaga's real name) has been busy but is still taking the time to have a wonderful downtime with Michael. They are getting to know each other more and this has been a very good test for their relationship that they are embracing and learning day by day. She seems pretty happy and calm right now. "

Last month, the singer shared a super cute snapshot that showed she and Michael were comfortable with each other.

He showed her in a glamorous black dress, with her hair tied up and holding hands with her man, how sweet!

A second informant told the same media outlet that: an It was an easy decision to self-quarantine together because Gaga and Michael had already been inseparable before the order to stay home began. Although they have only been dating for a few months, they obviously have such a strong connection. They love spending as much time together as they can, so while this quarantine shouldn't be taken lightly and they're doing their part to flatten the curve, they feel very lucky to support each other to support each other at a time like this. & # 39;

Previously, another source told the site that she really is serious about Michael and that he is definitely more than just an adventure.

Not only that, but they mentioned that he had already introduced him to his loved ones and they all approved of it.

Is he really Gaga's? Only time will tell!



