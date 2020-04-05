LA sues company that allegedly sells unapproved coronavirus test kits in the home – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles city attorney is suing a company for allegedly offering unauthorized coronavirus testing in the home.

According to the lawsuit, the in vitro fertilization and genetic testing company Yikon Genomics, which is named under the name Yikon Global, and its CEO Brandon Richard Hensinger, are listed as defendants.

"In this public health emergency, consumers require and under California law are entitled to accurate, reliable and truthful information about COVID-19, including its tests," the lawsuit states. "The health, and even the life, of California consumers depends on it."

The city is seeking a court order ordering the company to stop marketing and selling the test kits plus $ 2,500 in fines for each alleged violation.

To date, the Coronavirus Test has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for home testing. The agency has warned consumers against home testing, according to the lawsuit.

A Yikon Global representative could not immediately be reached for comment.