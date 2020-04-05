Kubrat Pulev to donate half of his Anthony Joshua Fight purse to coronavirus doctors | Boxing news







Kubrat Pulev said he will donate half his bag from his world heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the coronavirus.

Joshua's world title defense against Pulev, which was originally scheduled for June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date for the fight is still in the works, but when it continues, Pulev, one of Bulgaria's most popular athletes, plans to use part of his earnings to help combat the pandemic.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev were ready to fight in June

"I will donate 50 percent of the money I earn from fighting Joshua to tireless heroes in the fight against the coronavirus," Pulev told the German daily Bild on Sunday.

"I will give doctors, nurses and hospitals the necessary equipment to deal with this diabolical virus."

Pulev is the IBF mandatory challenger for Joshua, who also holds the & # 39; super & # 39; titles. and WBO from the AMB.

The 38-year-old previously challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, when he lost to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg by knockout in the fifth round.

"I learned from that. The whole strategy for the fight was wrong. It was too open and I pushed too early," said Pulev.

Joshua, 30, regained the belts of the WBA, WBO and IBF with a unanimous points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in December.