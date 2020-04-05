Kris Kristofferson disowned by her parents for idolizing Johnny Cash

WENN

Country music singer Kris Kristofferson calls the late music icon his "hero" and "champion" and his face should be on Mount Rushmore, but Kris's parents were not impressed.

Kris Kristofferson wants to see idol Johnny Cashface up on Mount Rushmore with the heads of former US presidents. USA George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore RooseveltY Abraham Lincoln.

Speaking to the British newspaper The Sun, the country music star fell in love with hitmaker "Hurt", calling him "my hero and my champion."

"I'm sure he didn't remember it, but for me that moment was electric. It was everything I expected," he said. "He was skinny, he ate a soda cookie and he looked dead. I just shook his hand."

"He was my hero and he became my champion. Once I met him, he always encouraged me."

Reflecting on The Man In Black's enduring legacy, Kristofferson said: "To think John was on the cover of Time magazine when he died and considered a father of the country … his face should be on Mount Rushmore."

However, his appreciation for the star was not shared by everyone, as Kristofferson's parents disapproved of him, as he developed a penchant for drinking before the shows, and blamed Cash's influence for the development.

"I received a letter from my mother that said: 'We thought it was cute when you were a child and idolized Hank Williams…. Now you are a grown man and you idolize Johnny Cash, who everyone knows is a drug addict. "

When Cash saw that crushing note, he joked, "It's always good to get a letter from home."