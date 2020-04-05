Kodak Black calls NBA YoungBoy: "You really want to be like me,quot;

I don't think anyone has anticipated that a fight between NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black would be the result of Iyanna "Money Yaya,quot; Mayweather's arrest, and yet here we are.

The two young rappers have been trading back and forth punches on social media despite Kodak being jailed on gun charges at the moment.

The first hit was released Saturday night, just hours after news broke that Yaya was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman by NBA YoungBoy.

The altercation took place in a house in Houston, Texas, where YoungBoy was allegedly with another woman when Yaya found them together. The women allegedly participated in a fight, which is when Yaya was accused of stabbing the other woman.

Yaya was arrested at the scene and the other woman is currently hospitalized. Yaya, who has been released on bail, faces assault charges with a deadly weapon.

When all of this fell, Kodak criticized YoungBoy for cooperating with authorities who responded to the home.

YoungBoy didn't feel like Kodak was talking about him and his "wife,quot;, leaving us with this now viral video:

It became clear that these two were now in disagreement over the entire situation. Then on Sunday, after it seemed like the dust had settled, Kodak Black went into full attack mode, claiming that NBA YoungBoy wants to be like him and even dropped a few receipts to back up his argument.

Perhaps it is a good thing that we all stay home right now, and in Kodak's case, in his cell, as we don't need this meat to intensify any further.

But, as always, we will keep you informed of any updates.