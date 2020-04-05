Kim Zolciak Talks About Possibly Returning To RHOA – Here Are His Terms!

Lately, fans have been wondering if there is still a chance that Kim Zolciak will end up returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and now, the celebrity is opening up about that! Kim discussed the possibilities of that happening and explained that it is not completely out of the question.

However, she specified that there are definitely some "stipulations,quot; when it comes to her possible future with the show that made her famous.

Here are the changes she hopes they will be!

This occurs just as Kim Zolciak and his lifelong enemy NeNe Leakes ended their enmity, to the surprise of his followers.

In fact, they even joined forces on Instagram Live yesterday and fans had to do a double take to make sure they were looking good.

The ladies had a really nice conversation and the topics of discussion varied, one of them being the possibility of going back to RHOA.

NeNe asked Kim about it, and the Don & # 39; t Be Tardy star quickly replied: & # 39; I think when I came back, I thought it was going to be great: I'm always with the kids, I'm always with the family, I'm going to have time for girls, and that was not all. I am different from what I was 13 years ago. I never got into physical fights with people until this show … I think if there was a more controlled atmosphere, and we went back to some of the OGs, I think it would be great because we all know each other. You and I and Sheree (Whitfield) had a great time. "

She also mentioned the dynamics in the reunion episodes that she obviously doesn't like at all.

‘This is what I don't understand. I feel like with meetings, when I was there … they always pick a person to join. And I just don't feel like that's good. I have PTSD from the meetings. It's fucking stupid. I always feel that we have positive things and I don't know what it is, but a person always stands out and unites. And that's all year long: you're screwed throughout the season. "

Finally, he mentioned an ambiguous condition for her to return, saying, "Honestly, if there were any stipulations and we got rid of the crazies, it could be the best comeback show!"

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcb77d984e592899c89cf3a24e395324b18% %MINIFYHTMLcb77d984e592899c89cf3a24e395324b18%

Who exactly was he missing here?



Post views:

0 0