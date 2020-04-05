Kim Kardashian shares cute photos of West Psalm as she continues to search for ways to entertain her children during quarantine

Although Kim Kardashian has been producing her upcoming documentary Oxygen The justice project, which airs on April 5, 2020, also takes time to highlight your children on their social media. Kim has been a bit confused with her children and has been looking for ways to entertain them. In addition to promoting her Skims business and documentary, the mother of four has reached out to her fans to ask for advice on what she can do to occupy her children's time. Kim has talked about the various activities in which she is involving her children. Kim has had her children decorate cookies, create playhouses, explore their surroundings, and are even learning new hairstyles for the Northwest.

She shared photos of her youngest son, 11-month-old Psalm West, having an amazing time playing in a ball hole. Like Kim Kardashian, all of her sisters live in mansions and have many amenities to keep their children busy. Psalm seemed extremely happy as he smiled surrounded by balls of various colors. Kim shared the photos on her official Instagram story where she has 164 million followers.

As the entire nation continues to be quarantined and isolated from the Coronavirus, Kim has slept with her husband Kanye West and their four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

You can see the photos that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram story below.

The coronavirus pandemic makes it difficult not only for adults to spend time together, but also for children. The Kardashian / Jenner clan has grown by leaps and bounds with their children. Kourtney has three children, Kim has four, Rob, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner each have one child. With ten cousins, each of the Kardashian / Jenner children is guaranteed a playmate. Stormi and True are just kids and always played with their cousins, but now, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, even cousins ​​cannot physically play together.

Little True Thompson celebrates her second birthday on April 12, 2020 and will not be able to celebrate her birthday party with her cousins. Also, Easter is the same day as True's birthday, so this will be a very isolated holiday season for Khloe, Tristan, True and all of their cousins.

