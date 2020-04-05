Kenya Moore girl Brooklyn Daly is busy with big girl stuff around the house – check out the latest photos

Kenya Moore shared some juicy new photos with her baby, Brooklyn Daly. In 2019, when life was still normal, Kenya created little Brookie on her own social media account because fans couldn't get enough of the baby.

In that IG account, Kenya publishes almost daily several photos and clips with the funny girl.

This happens right after Kenya made her fans really happy posting a makeup-free photo after Eva Marcille's RHOA challenge.

Take a look at the latest posts below and make sure they will make your Sunday a little brighter.

Someone commented, Entonces Then we'll have two Brookie cookies! Pretty little mom! It was so adorable in yesterday's feed! So smart.

One fan said, "You're doing an amazing job, sister. Brooklyn is so lucky to have you as her mom," and someone else also got excited about Brooklyn: "It's a joy I look forward to in my feed! What a cute spirit! and sweet! "

One commenter said, "Oh my Brooklyn is getting tall … Mommy and Daddy's baby," and someone else posted this: "How cute !!! Finally, she can have a little ponytail on her hair! little princess… & # 39;

Kenya captioned another photo: ‘Big girl things #juicebox and #hairpuffs & # 39; Kenya

A follower exclaimed: ‘Come through Brookie Cookie! This is how you serve! I love puffs! Too cute, "and someone else posted this message:" Brooklyn is growing so fast before our eyes. She makes me smile and at times like us we are talking a lot. Bless you and your family. "

Another fan said, "Awh, Cutie Brookie drinking from a juice box like a big girl," and someone else posted, "HEY, CUTIE PIE! KENYA is growing very fast! APPRECIATE EVERY MOMENT! There is a different time. every day! 😍 '

Another fan praised Brookie's beauty: ‘@thebrooklyndaly Look pretty! You are growing so beautifully! We all love you! "

People continue to praise Kenya's parenting skills and offer their full support.



