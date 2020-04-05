Kemp Police Officer Shot On Duty By Suspect Barricaded Inside Apartment Roof – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kemp police officer was shot while on duty by a suspect with barricades on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. On April 5, Kemp police were asked to assist the Mabank Police Department with a suspect with barricades.

Several officers entered the apartment and cleared the residence when noises were heard from the ceiling. In short, the suspect shot through the roof and hit a sergeant in the shoulder.

Chief Suzanne Martin said the sergeant is currently in stable condition and awaiting transportation to a nearby hospital for surgery.

She said the scene is still active right now.