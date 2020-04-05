Kayla Nicole Twerks for Boosie Badazz, he calls her & # 39; centipede & # 39;

Instagram

As the social media personality moves her loot to the beat, the 37-year-old rapper seems to be so interested in her performance that she starts screaming, 'Man who gul made the centipede'.

Boosie Badazz kept people entertained during the Coronavirus pandemicLil boosie] held an Instagram Live session over the weekend. Her session became even more exciting when the internet sensation Kayla Nicole She joined him and even mocked the rapper, who then made many people laugh with his comment.

When the music started playing, Kayla immediately started to move and move around her room. Apparently one of the movements drew Boosie so much that he yelled, "Man who gul made the centipede." Then he began to urge Kayla to "make the centipede again" and "make the typewriter" while he continued to dance.

Those who tuned in to Live couldn't help but laugh at his comment. "Kayla Nicole ctfu in Boosie's life as she screams 'make that centipede' and 'make the typewriter' is the funniest shit you'll see today," said one. "Boosie had just had Kayla Nicole at her concert n *** a, said 'Ouu, she hit the centipede in this b *** h' HOLLEREDDD," commented another.

"SOMEONE COME PICK ME UP FROM THIS APARTMENT! Long-haired Boosie went off like Kayla Nicole," someone else wrote. "Boosie called Kayla Nicole a centipede was all she needed to hear last night," said one more individual, as another person chimed in, "This has got to be one of the funniest lives I've seen today. Kayla did her shit," he stops. to play ".

Boosie is far from the only celebrity to hold Instagram Live sessions in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. Miley CyrusFor example, she even created a program called "Bright Minded", where she invited her famous friends to discuss a very broad topic with her. In the last episode of his show, Selena Gomez She appeared as a guest and discussed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder.