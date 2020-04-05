Katy Perry posts an adorable baby gender reveal announcement – find out what she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are having!

Katy Perry turned to social media to finally confirm the suspicions that she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are having a girl! However, the singer's gender reveal release was quite interesting. Check it out!

Katy shared a photo of the actor with pink cream all over her face and, next to her, simply wrote "She's a girl!"

This occurs just a month after she told her fans that she was pregnant for the first time.

Not only that, but the singer made sure to share the big news in a big way!

Therefore, he took everyone by surprise when he showed his belly in his music video for Never Worn White!

While there had been rumors before that, Katy managed to hide her pregnancy very well up until that point, which is why most of her fans were shocked to learn that she was going to be a first-time mom.

Shortly after the music video was released, she went to her Instagram for a live broadcast during which she shared: I'm excited, we're excited and happy, and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I knew that I would say it in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that is how I speak to you. I had to reveal this at some point, because it was becoming quite obvious. "

Obviously, she couldn't stop talking about the news she shared, making it clear that being a mom with Orlando was something she was really looking forward to.

While Katy is pregnant for the first time, the girl on the way will make the actor the father of two children, as he also shares 9-year-old son Flynn with supermodel Miranda Kerr.

Orlando and Katy started seeing each other in 2016 and dated a little over a year before they parted ways.

However, they got back together in August 2017, and now they seem happier than ever!



