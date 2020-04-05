Kanika Kapoor finally negative for Coronavirus after weeks of quarantine in Lucknow

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor made the headlines after she tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She was criticized for her negligence regarding the virus, hiding details of her trip and meeting people after her return to India, among other things. The latest reports suggest that she tested negative for her fifth and final test.

Kanika was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. Unfortunately, it tested positive for COVID 19 not just once, but 4 times. However, when she was examined for the fifth time, her test results were negative. Regarding this, a news portal reported: "Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth test result # COVID19 is negative. However, she will have to remain at SGPGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result is negative. "

After his last test, the director of the medical institute, professor RK Dhiman stated that the singer is stable. Kanika was the first of Bollywood celebrities to be affected by the virus and has been in the news for updates on her health ever since.

We hope that the singer returns home healthy and soon.