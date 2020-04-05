Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's girl Blaze Tucker wishes her parents a happy anniversary. Check out the sweet video!

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker are celebrating their anniversary, and their sweet baby seems to wish them well, according to what their mother says. Check out the clip Kandi shared on her social media account.

The video will definitely brighten your day.

"This is how @blazetucker says happy anniversary to @ todd167 and I …" Kandi captioned her post.

Tamar Braxton and Cynthia Bailey jumped in the comments to wish the couple the best.

A follower erupted over the girl and the couple and posted the following message: OM OMG! PERFECTION! 😭 Happy anniversary Kandi and Todd! I wish you all continued blessings and prosperity! #✨ #PowerCouple ".

Another happy commenter posted this: ‘Happy anniversary to one of the powerful black couples in the United States. May GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY, "and another follower said," Happy anniversary to my favorite Power Couple! "

Someone else posted this: "Happy anniversary, the two of you may be blessed by God with many more years together," and a follower gave Kandi a tip: "Happy anniversary! Watch out for those Sophie giraffes. They are known for collecting and keep mold. "

A commenter wrote this message: ‘Blaze is trying to tell everyone that he got tired of being in the house. She wants a date to play. "

Aside from this, Kandi excited fans when she accepted Eva Marcille's challenge to post photos without makeup.

‘My #RHOA girls are doing #NoMakeup challenges with tab extensions, fillers and filters. I will keep it with you all. I look AF tired with these dark circles, without makeup, without eyelashes, the hair is not done, the nails are screwed … 🤣🤣🤣 This quarantine is not for me. Teaching at school, cleaning and cooking all day … I can't take it !!!! This cannot be life. Kandi captioned her non-makeup photo.

As expected, people praised Kandi in the comments. The RHOA star also made people happy when she said that the RHOA meeting would be held online.



