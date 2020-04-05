Kalvin Phillips pays tribute to remember Leeds fans killed in Istanbul 20 years ago | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLb7ca1597bf2a9e4d1ec70e7570e4287f76%





Kalvin Phillips led Leeds United tributes to fans Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight who were killed today in Istanbul 20 years ago (copyright: LUFC twitter)

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips led the tributes on the 20th anniversary of the murder of two of the club's fans in Istanbul.

Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight were killed in Istanbul on April 5, 2000, on the eve of the Leeds UEFA Cup semi-final first leg match against Galatasaray.

Leeds has remembered the two men every year since then, and in the game closest to the anniversary, fans spend the first minute with their backs to the play in memory, an act they first performed in the Galatasaray game when they weren't He kept the official minute of silence. .

With families unable to congregate on Elland Road as usual due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, current player Phillips represented the club by placing flowers on the ground.

Nigel Martyn was the Leeds goalkeeper that night in 2000 and tweeted on Sunday that playing the game was "my biggest regret in football."

"An absolute tragedy, I went to see his team and they separated us from their families, it is still my biggest regret in the football we played the next day, even if they kicked us out for not playing!" he tweeted.