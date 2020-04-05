Justin Timberlake pays tribute to the late Bill Withers

Instagram

The "You can't stop the feeling!" Hitmaker becomes the last musicians to remember the late & # 39; Lean On Me & # 39; star who died of cardiac complications in late March.

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to "one of my greatest idols", the deceased Bill withers, in a sincere Instagram post.

The "Lean On Me" star passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 81, but news of his death did not reach fans until Friday, when a family statement confirmed that he died of heart complications.

Hearing the sad news, Justin was among the stars who went online to honor the singer-songwriter, writing alongside a photo gallery of the star: "You will always be one of my greatest idols. You taught me a lot about how to keep it simple and real. I was related to you even before we met. Your words and melodies … the chords that accompanied them … reached my soul and spoke to me so deeply. That's what your music did. "

He added: "It brought many of you and you closer together. And, knowing that it really was something special. A light shone that was so unique and warm."

"I admired you in the same way that I admired my dad … and he was my favorite human in the world. You have always been one of the best and you always will be," he continued. "I will miss your jokes and I will never forget your advice on music …" How does it FEEL you? That's the only question you have to answer. "

The "Mirrors" star ended, "Rip Mr. Withers. One of a kind."

Brian Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Rock boyY Diane Warren they were among the stars who added tributes to Withers.