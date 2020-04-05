Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin honor medical workers amid Covid-19 outbreak

Instagram

In a new video on social media, Justin and his wife Hailey thank healthcare workers who work tirelessly around the world to treat patients in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Baldwin honored "all doctors, nurses, and all medical personnel" who worked during the coronavirus crisis during a walk in the woods on Friday, April 3, 2020.

When the couple took a break from closing, the "Yummy" singer visited their Instagram page to pay tribute to medical teams around the world who work tirelessly to treat patients in the midst of the public health crisis.

"Hailey and I thought of thanking the hospital staff and all of the people working right now who got in line to help people," he said in the clip.

"Um, you guys are great and we appreciate you and we know that many other people appreciate you too. So thank you."

A cool Hailey face added, "We love you guys! Thank you for all you are doing. We are praying for you," as Justin, wrapped in a red coat and fur hat, said, "I love you."

"THANKS TO ALL THE DOCTORS, NURSES, ALL THE MEDICAL STAFF! WE APPRECIATE THEM GUYS!" the star of Intentions wrote in the caption.

The release comes after Justin announced he had postponed his "Changes" tour due to the coronavirus crisis, due to start in May. The star told fans to keep their tickets, as he will soon announce the rescheduled dates.