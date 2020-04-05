Jordyn Woods couldn't waste a good makeup look and filmed new videos with her sister, Jodie, showing off her dance moves.

Jordyn Woods excited fans when she posted some new videos along with her sister, Jodie Woods. They are a social distancing like everyone else, but this does not mean that they cannot have fun inside.

Check out the videos Jordyn shared on her social media account below.

‘What You Can See Vs. What Most of Our Tiktoks Look Like Jord’ Jordyn captioned her post.

Someone said "Omg Jodie has grown up, now be sure gurls @elizabethwoods,quot;, and another follower posted this: "I have never seen two sisters look so much alike since Mary-Kate and Ashley, they are not even twins." Strong genes af ".

A commenter said: ‘@jordynwoods @jodiewoods, they are beautiful girls, I love them 😍’ and someone else posted the following message: ‘

Someone else said, "Trying to get married as soon as possible love and dedication comes with that deal for life … @jordynwoods."

Jordyn shared a new video that she said is for Megan Thee Stallion:

‘This is for my sissss @theestallion ♥ ️ since I didn't get to the wild challenge, I had to do Captain Hook Jord's challenge’ Jordyn captioned the post.

One commenter said, "Jordyn said that I will NOT waste this good makeup look," and someone else posted this message: "Everyone looks like a bomb !!! Well, Jordyn, it looks like you guys are having fun. @Jordynwoods."

Jordyn has been hanging out at the house lately while on social estrangement and has been making fans happy with all sorts of juicy posts.

Not long ago, Jordyn shared some new photos in which she was relaxing with some precious animals. You should definitely see his posts with some amazing horses.

Jordyn fans admired the amazing animals but couldn't help but notice Jordyn's toned loot.

Many fans still tell Jordyn that they would love to see her and Kylie Jenner together and be friends again.



