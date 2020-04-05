John Mousinho interview: Oxford captain in training via Zoom video | Football news





John Mousinho on how to adapt to training at home with Oxford United

Adjusting to life working from home is a challenge in many industries right now, but for footballers, the now-popular Zoom video conference comes with a twist. This is not an office meeting but a remotely coordinated training session. Clubs across the country have to find a way to make that work, including the League One team, Oxford United.

The Zoom meeting has become a staple of the club players' daily life, although not everyone was prepared for everything that involved the first day of training from home.

"A couple of guys were still in bed the first day we got him," says club captain John Mousinho. Sky Sports. "They didn't realize it was a serious meeting and we had to be ready to train immediately. So we took it out of our system."

Since then, everything has been going well. "We have a structured training plan," explains Mousinho. "Last week, we were effectively 'on' every day.

"All the players were there, the manager and the staff. Anything we wanted to transmit we could transmit and then the sports science team helped us do what we had to do for the rest of the day. It was a work out and then a If we could find a soccer field, that's great, but otherwise just go and do it on the road.

"We're all connected to the UnderArmour app and it all comes back. Technology these days means everything is instantaneous, you can't get away with it without putting it on."

The team spirit remains, says Moutinho, although practically

Finding a way to continue the camaraderie that is a hallmark of life in a football club can be tricky when you apparently work alone, but Oxford is doing it.

"Seeing those 25 to 30 faces on screen means you can laugh a little too. On Thursday, we did a miniature gym session together and we had to be online while we were doing it and make sure we were filmed. That was quite fun.

"We jumped a little bit, worked a little with the kettle bell and then some basic work. You could see yourself doing it on the screen and all the other guys with the manager yelling a few things later. The fitness coach was yelling things at keep us going too.

"It was so novel that it's actually quite an interesting thing. To be fair, all the players have accepted it. They've all made sure to be in the app at the same time. They've done everything right right times. I know it may seem like which is not too much to ask, but it is such a strange moment that it is good to see everyone going crazy and in a good mood. "

Mental health issues

For Mousinho, 33, confinement due to the coronavirus crisis has allowed at least quality time with his wife and two-year-old daughter. He has also been keeping busy with some projects around the house. But as a member of the PFA management committee, you are well aware that not all circumstances are the same as yours.

"Most enjoy being around their families, but there are some who are not so lucky," he says. "One of our foreign players is alone at home with his family in Spain. The reality for him is that he is alone for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, he is a good boy, he understands the situation and seems to be doing it relatively well.

"At the moment, the novel factor of being at home, having these meetings and not being able to leave the house, has made people continue as strange as it seems. It hasn't cost too much. But it will be a challenge if it lasts much longer. That it is the real danger.

"One of the responsibilities as club captain and as high-level players is to make sure that we keep all team members mentally healthy. That is the top priority for us. Fitness can always bounce back, but in terms of keeping everyone Mentally healthy, we will do our best and try to maintain some team spirit, even if it is virtual team spirit.

"The PFA is trying to inform players that they are available. I know that the head of player welfare, Mickey Bennett, does a very good job of running that department and makes sure all player calls are answered and advice is available at any time. No stone left unturned. We need to make sure everyone has people they can talk to. "

Conditioning questions

Uncertainty is both a mental and a physical challenge. For now, the players continue to play, but Mousinho, who also studied sports science, feels that it is not sustainable.

"We are in the third week of not training as we normally would and you are going to get to a point where the bodies start to linger. The boys will not be close to being fit."

"You don't want to spank a dead horse. As much as the boys enjoy staying in shape, if this is going to be a long rest, then a full rest for our bodies would not be the worst idea."

Mousinho fears that physical condition may be a problem if the situation continues

"Right now, it is difficult to do it because we still have that uncertainty about the return date. But every time we return there has to be some kind of preseason to recover the physical state of the match. Only from the point of view of injury prevention that will have to be taken into account.

"Obviously, the guys are talking and there is no one to stop that. There is so much speculation right now. Ultimately, we will just have to wait and see until we have a realistic date. For now, we are doing the right thing, marking so we do not lose our conditioning entirely. "

The financial question

The prospect of the season extending beyond June brings further complications for those players without a contract. Mousinho has nothing but admiration for those who have donated their wages to the coronavirus effort, but the financial realities for the footballers further down the pyramid are quite different from those of their illustrious counterparts.

"I think it is great that many of the best players defer wages," says Mousinho. "You can't speak for everyone, but many of those players can afford a vacation without paying."

"Unfortunately, a lot of the players in the lower leagues, regardless of what their perceptions are, don't get huge amounts. A footballer's average career is seven years, so if he doesn't get paid a lot, then it can be difficult .

"I know there are players who cannot afford unpaid leave because they live up to their means. They have never taken into account that this could happen. They literally cannot afford these cuts."

"That applies to everyone in all walks of life, of course, but it would be a mistake to think that all footballers can also afford it. There are mortgages to pay and mouths to feed. It is a very difficult time for everyone and footballers are certainly not excluded from that.

"If the season starts before the end of June and the contracts have to be extended, it will probably be easier. It is much more complicated if the contracts run out and we don't play again. I don't know what will happen then. Will the clubs allow the Players' contracts run out and they don't get paid? That will make the waters very murky I think. "

It is a concern looming on the horizon, but the more immediate health concerns facing the country lend perspective.

"Right now, there is great focus on the big picture and an awareness that we are incredibly lucky as gamers to get paid. We are keeping watch while the NHS is working hard to keep people alive and many others are working. It is difficult. keep the country going. At times like this, you see the best people in terms of joining forces. "