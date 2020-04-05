Jerome Adams says this week will be "the hardest and saddest week,quot;

WASHINGTON – Surgeon General Jerome Adams is preparing Americans for what he says will be "the hardest and saddest week of most American lives,quot; due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams tells "Fox News Sunday,quot; that "this will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11 moment."

He wants to make it clear that "it will happen throughout the country." And I want the United States to understand that. "

Adams also has a message for governors who have not yet imposed refuge orders in their states. He says the handful of states in that category are states where a large amount of food is produced for the country, and that has been part of the fight when it comes to restrictions on staying home.

But Adams has a message for those governors: "If you can't give us a month, give us what you can." Give us a week. Give us all you can to stay home during this particularly difficult time when we are going to reach our peak in the next seven to 10 days. "