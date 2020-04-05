Jay-Z and Meek Mill support jails and prisons with this movement, but people strongly criticize them

It is no longer a secret that more and more celebrities are doing their part to help others in the midst of the global crisis in the midst of which we are. The COVID-19 pandemic changed everyone's lives, and now fear and uncertainty rule our daily routine.

It has just been revealed that Jay-Z and Meek Mill's criminal justice organization called the Reform Alliance is the latest entity to make a donation to help make a difference in these difficult times.

The Shade Room quotes CBS News and reports that ‘Reform Alliance is shipping nearly 100,000 surgical masks to different correctional centers across the country. Some of those facilities include the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman and the Rikers Island Jail in New York City. "

These masks have also been revealed to be used to help protect inmates, health workers, and correctional officers.

TSR also noted that Jessica Jackson, REFORM's defense director, said: "It is a very vulnerable population. We are really concerned about the number of people entering and leaving the facility, and the fact that the people who live there may also to be in danger ".

Many people believe that this is not the best move these two rappers could have made these days.

Someone said, "It's funny how the wealthy can find 100,000 masks, but health workers and regular folds can't squat and have to do with household products."

Another follower posted this: "They should have given these nurses / doctors masks," and one person said, "That's useless if you think about their situation. They live socially, period."

Someone else also believes that healthcare workers needed them the most: "This may sound really ignorant, but where were all these masks when hospitals / healthcare professionals needed them?"

Another disappointed commenter posted this: ‘Where they get 100,000 masks, I can't even find 1 mask 🤦‍♂️’

What do you think about the gesture made by the two rappers?



