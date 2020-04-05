James McClean on PPE gesture, coronavirus abuse and 'ridiculous' demands about the players | Football news

McClean: "It's ridiculous. You have Matt Hancock saying we should cut wages. No one seems to like footballers."





James McClean has purchased and donated PPE to medical personnel under pressure in his hometown of Derry.

James McClean has donated personal protective equipment to front-line workers in his hometown of Derry, and the Stoke City winger has urged authorities to do more for those who risk their lives.

In an extensive interview with Sky Sports NewsMcClean has spoken about:

Disagree with Health Secretary Matt Hancock on the footballer's responsibilities.

What is reading insults of coronavirus towards their children.

How your social media post with balaclava was supposed to be a joke.

It was a grateful doctor at Altnagelvin Hospital who revealed that McClean had donated the kit to staff under pressure. This led to the Republic of Ireland international being questioned about his good deed, but for him it was a matter of remembering where he was from.

"I was going through Facebook and I saw a post asking for help," McClean said. "I just googled to see what I could get and I was lucky to find equipment."

He immediately bought around 400 pairs of gloves, 100 face masks, protective visors, 10 hand sanitizers, and over 100 gowns.

He added: "It will not solve all the problems, but I hope it can solve them. It asks me if I can connect to the Internet, why the authorities cannot supply enough equipment?"

This week, Matt Hancock used a daily coronavirus update to tell players to "play their part,quot; by cutting their wages. It attracted criticism from Gary Neville and Andros Townsend.

"It's ridiculous," said McClean. "You have Matt Hancock saying we should cut wages. No one seems to like the footballer."

"We also have livelihoods and people could take this the wrong way, but we work hard for our money."

"Think about what players pay for government taxes. Soccer is a short career and we have to take care of our families once it ends. I have seen players do great things from their own pocket."

As talks continue for players to cut their salaries, McClean has a history of spontaneous gestures ranging from helping feed the homeless to surprising a football team with down syndrome.

"It was never about advertising. I am a Derry kid," he said. "We were not blessed with a large amount of money as we grew up, so if I see someone struggling, I take the position that I am serious about."

"I like helping less fortunate people as much as I can. I have been in a position where I have been less fortunate."

He has always been portrayed as a villain in English football, mainly around the poppy theme, and his reputation was again a topic of discussion recently when he posed for a photograph in a balaclava that was intended to take his children to a history lesson. . & # 39; Stoke fined McClean the two-week salary for what they called "an inappropriate social media post,quot; by the winger.

He said, "If I sat here and said I don't regret things, I would be lying, but I can endure a lot of abuse and I can't have fun again.

"It was supposed to be a lighthearted joke, but I can understand why it didn't go well. People think I did a history lesson like that, but I really didn't."

McClean has been abused during the pandemic crisis

McClean's brother Patrick, defender of the Irish Premier League club Glentoran, recently revealed the nature of the vile abuse Stoke's player received on social media.

McClean says the teasing, which occurred before his last Instagram post, can be annoying.

He said: "Things like 'I hope your children will get coronavirus and die' or 'It would be a laugh if their house burned down with their children inside'."

"There was someone online, who seemed to be in their 40s, abusing my children. Of course (it's annoying). Footballers are a free hit. It's like we watch it as we earn this amount of money, so we should take advantage of it. "

"I have a good family around me and a group of friends. These are the opinions that I value. Not everyone is going to like me, especially if you go with the flow.

"It gets annoying when things like that (Instagram post) get all this coverage. When I breathe or look wrong there is an article. People get their perception of things like this."