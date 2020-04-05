Jadeveon Clowney: Cleveland Browns interested in defensive agent | NFL news





Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent after leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cleveland Browns have shown interest in defensive end free agent Jadeveon Clowney, according to reports.

According to the ESPN report, sources believe the Browns had been closer to a deal than other suitors for Clowney, who has not received the offers he had expected since his contract with the Seattle Seahawks expires late last season.

Clowney, 27, was reportedly seeking more than $ 20 million annually when he came to free agency in mid-March, but his market has been developing slowly.

One factor could be their injury history, which includes microfracture knee surgery and core muscle surgery after the 2019 season, and the teams' inability to give players a physical examination in person during the coronavirus outbreak. .

An ESPN report earlier this week said Clowney has lowered his starting price to $ 17-18 million annually, with the Tennessee Titans showing interest and the Seahawks still waiting to re-sign him.

While not all wages have been reported for free agent signings, the Browns currently have the most capitalization in the NFL, according to Spotrac's projections, at $ 43.6 million.

Where will Clowney end this offseason?

They added defensive end Adrian Clayborn on a two-year, $ 5.8 million contract, and they also have Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon in position. However, Vernon could be released by a savings limit of $ 15.5 million at any time.

Clowney had 31 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception in 13 games (11 starts) in his first season with Seattle in 2019.

The Seahawks acquired Clowney before last season in an exchange with the Houston Texans.

The first choice in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has 236 tackles, 32 sacks and nine forced fumbles in 75 career games (66 starts) with the Texans (2014-18) and Seahawks.