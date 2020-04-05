Jackboy Savagely criticizes NBA YoungBoy for calling him & # 39; P *** and A ** B *** h & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3c6dae425de78c4d9b1a2414c857200675%

During an Instagram Live session, the friend of Kodak Black attacks the young rapper saying, “ All your friends are bankrupt like an idiot, man. You won't give yourself anything like money, man.

Not only Kodak Black, but NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy never broke again) also shot one of his friends, Jackboy. During an Instagram Live, the young rap star called her fellow rapper "p *** y a ** b *** h" and claimed that one of his friends had sex with Jackboy's girlfriend. Now, unlike Kodak, Jackboy was quick to give his answer to YB.

During an expletive tirade, Jackboy called YB a "fool **" and emphasized that he didn't care. Without stopping there, he also attacked YB's financial situation saying, "Get your Nikes friends out, man. All your friends are bankrupt like a devil, man. You're not giving money like money." man."

He continued: "We don't care about those fucking things, we don't play basketball in the NFL, all my n **** s in the NFL p *** y. My n *** * s came to the NFL, you idiot ** boy ". Referring to YB's herpes diagnosis, Jackboy said, "You are constantly infecting these idiots, man," before attacking their financial situation again.

"Get your kids out of Nike, get them a car and get out of the back room," he said. "You walking son of a bitch. Why are you still wearing nike? Get your snot out of Nike. I'm leaking Dior poe a ** n *** a."

All of this drama started after Kodak dismissed YB over a report saying the latter would fully cooperate with police after Iyanna Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing one of her baby moms. Not having it, YB went on Instagram Live to applaud Kodak, "Iyanna, get up. Come here. Are you talking about this girl here? Are you talking about my wife? Inside my house that I pay for? Tell me why This never talked about me from jail. Why the hell are you even looking at me from jail? Man, you're a damn! This is going to say I cooperated with the police. "