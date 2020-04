MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Twin Cities restaurant is finding a unique way to support its employees while the restaurant is on hold.

Italian Eatery had to put about 80 employees on leave. They are now selling these shirts and sweatshirts to support their staff.

The shirts, which say "Pasta Unites," will raise money to earmark for employee wages and help.

If you buy one, then use it at one of the places when stores reopen, you can get a plate of pasta, for free.