"It is not your race track,quot;; CHP says open highways are not an excuse to speed up – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – The coronavirus COVID-19 public health emergency may be keeping most motorists off the Bay Area freeways, but the California Highway Patrol says those open lanes are not a license to accelerate.

"We have had a series of accidents here today, and people need to slow down," said CHP officer Miguel Camarena, who works in Solano county. On Saturday night, the CHP was dealing with six significant accidents in Solano County, none of which resulted in serious injuries, he said.

The CHP Contra Costa Office in Martinez has posted a similar warning on its Facebook page, titled "This is not your racecourse."

Remember that we are still here and enforcing traffic laws. Just because there is an open highway doesn't mean it's your race track, "says the CHP Contra Costa publication." Please slow down and drive safely where you need to go. "

To complicate the picture on Saturday, there were scattered rains around the Bay Area and strong winds at some of the toll bridges, including the Benicia-Martínez Bridge. There were even isolated reports of flooding on Saturday in San Francisco and Redwood City.

And on Sunday morning, with the heaviest rains, flooding was reported on several more freeways in the Bay Area, including Interstate 880 near Whipple Road in Hayward, El Camino Real in Mountain View and the connector of the Interstate 580 / State 24 in Oakland.

