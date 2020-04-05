Is Lori Harvey pregnant? Fans spot Sonogram in latest IG update

%MINIFYHTMLfd10fe8d3c974aeba9d0dcbdddc008e376%

The sonogram is seen in a video he posted on the photo-sharing platform in which Steve Harvey's daughter is recorded watching the live battle of T-Pain and Lil Jon.

It is Lori harvey Do you currently have a bun in the oven? The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, who is dating the rapper Future Now, he has sparked the rumors following his Instagram update on Saturday, April 4, when people saw a sonogram in the video he shared on the photo-sharing site.

In the video, Lori was watching T-pain Y Lil jonLive battle with a mask on. "No, it's lit," so he captioned the video. However, instead of enjoying the musical battle like Lori, people were more focused on the sonogram image lying near their television. Therefore, they began to speculate whether the sonogram image was theirs.

Some people have even been convinced, with a saying: "Now she will be treated like the rest. Once I get her pregnant, it will be over." Another wrote, "Steve Harvey hitting the air somewhere," as someone else commented, "that's probably your abortion baby. I still have my sonograms." There was also someone who intervened: "If you're pregnant, this quarantine tea has just been taken to a whole new level."

However, before people become even more convinced that Lori is expecting a baby with Future, it seems like she is not the one eating for two because prior to this, her sister announced that she currently is. Morgan Hawthrone shared several photos of her on Instagram flaunting her belly in what appeared to be the same place where Lori saw the battle of T-Pain and Lil Jon.

"Elle has some news to share with you all!" then Morgan wrote.

Future and Lori have been dating for several months. The first two sparked romance rumors in October when people suspected they were having a date in Nobu, Malibu. The two only released their romance in January, when the couple and several other friends went to Jamaica to celebrate their birthday.