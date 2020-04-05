If John Elway doesn't draft the replacement for Garett Bolles, it's a slap to Broncos fans

Brother, we are envious of Tyreek Hill. Henry Ruggs III is a defensive coordinator's worst nightmare, a YAC machine that runs a 4.27 40, the type of home run hitter who changes a game with a sweet hit.

For months, he's had this image of the Broncos battling the line of scrimmage with Courtland Sutton on one side and Ruggs, the former Alabama sprinter, on the other. You pictured the panicked expression in the linebacker's eyes as Ruggs moved toward the slot. Or the strong security that he knows is about to lose a career on national television. Evil.

"Everyone I speak to sees (the Broncos) go after a wide receiver," Pro Football Focus analyst Austin Gayle said of Denver's first-round options. "I think they want to add some speed with Sutton and that group. At the beginning of the process, it was Ruggs or bust. But I think it will go (by choice) No. 15. "

Drew Lock needs toys.

Drew Lock also needs a bodyguard.

"I would encourage a tackle, because it has been a necessity for them," Gayle continued. "Garett Bolles has not faced the left tackle. He was not the player they wanted. "

Unless, of course, what you wanted was a migraine.

"The worst thing you can do with building the roster," Gayle said, "is (stick around) with a player who's not getting where you want him to be, just because you invested a lot in them."

Especially given the returns. According to the NFLPenalties.com site, just six players since Week 1 of the 2017 season have personally represented 13 percent or more of their team's total penalty count. And only one player in the NFL has managed to do it twice in the past three seasons: No. 72 – first as a rookie in 2017 (13.3 percent of all Broncos penalties, the third-highest rate in the league), then again the last fall (15.3 percent, maximum in the NFL).

"It's the opposite of the Cardinals and (quarterback) Josh Rosen. Or what the Ravens did with (tight end) Hayden Hurst," Gayle said. "What's impressive is the teams that are willing to quickly recognize the eraser flaws and try to recover as much value as possible. "

"For a long time, Garett Bolles has simply not been successful. (The Broncos can't) continue to throw resources and say, "We selected him in the first round," and then he doesn't come out. "

GM John Elway's tried love. You have tried hard love. He has tried Mike Munchak. Bolles' brain cramps abated in the last third of the season, but by then, most Broncos fans were ready to turn the page.

And with JaWuan James's temperamental left knee putting security on right tackle in doubt, again, it's Elway's turn to pull the trigger.

Tristan Wirfs is a plug-and-play Iowa lineman. Mekhi Becton is a 6 foot 7 inch man mountain. Jedrick Wills is a 312 pound that can move. When fate and a strong position group combine to throw a mulligan at him, an opportunity to wallpaper a drawing crack of his own design, he takes it. Take it and keep going.

"It is such a good offensive tackle class," Gayle said. "They could chase down an offensive lineman later. But again, the well they could be off the board. "

On a scale of 5.0-8.0, NFL.com scouts have rated 11 wide receivers at 6.35 or better in the 2020 draft group, meaning that headlines can be found in Round 2. Denzel Mims of Baylor ( grade 6.33) ran a 4.38 at 40. Chase Claypool of Notre Dame (6.35) ran a 4.42. Antonio Gibson of Memphis (6.00) ran a 4.39.

You can mine for burners. Gorillas, not so much. The site establishes only seven offensive line options with a rating of 6.35 or higher.

If Elway can't find a way to catch at least one of them, it's professional bad practice. Or a leap of faith that could end with someone's broken ankle.