Iceland's early coronavirus test model shows 50% of cases have no symptoms – BGR

Iceland's coronavirus testing campaign stands out when the country began aggressive COVID-19 screening months ago.

Iceland is evaluating all patients who are at risk or showing symptoms, and anyone else who wants to be tested.

Current data shows that about 50% of those examined had no symptoms indicative of infection with the new coronavirus.

A small island nation of 360,000 inhabitants, Iceland may prove to be a beacon of hope in the fight against the new coronavirus, as well as future viral outbreaks before they reach pandemic levels. The country has made headlines several times in recent days for its COVID-19 work. Iceland is home to scientists who are at the forefront of genetic innovation as they have been tracking the few mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 pathogen. Those data will be useful in bringing COVID-19 vaccines that are currently being developed around the world to market.

Studying the genetics of the virus would not be possible without an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign, and that is where Iceland's approach stands out. The country began testing long before the disease overwhelmed its medical system and found that about 50% of cases had no symptoms. The early test campaign also had another side effect on the community, as Iceland did not have to impose blocking measures as stringent as other countries.

With 1,364 cases so far, including four deaths, Iceland has an average of 3,745 COVID-19 patients per million. Comparatively, the 256,000 cases in the United States represent an average of 784 cases per million at the time of this writing. The difference between Iceland and other countries is that testing started much earlier.

The tests began in early February, weeks before his first death from the coronavirus, deCODE founder Dr. Kári Stefánsson said. CNN. In addition, officials have carried out an aggressive contact tracking campaign with the aim of quarantining all suspected COVID-19 cases.

"The only reason we are doing better is because we were even more vigilant," said Stefánsson. “We take seriously the news of an epidemic that begins in China. We did not shrug our shoulders and said, "This is not going to be anything extraordinary."

Iceland COVID-19 statistics show that 1,024 people are isolated, 45 are hospitalized and 12 people are in the ICU. More than 10,200 suspicious contacts have completed the quarantine, while 6,300 more are quarantined as of this writing. In total, Iceland evaluated more than 22,000 people and its goal is to evaluate 50,000 more. The National University Hospital examines people at high risk or who have shown symptoms, CNN But almost half of the tests have been done by deCODE, and anyone who wants to get tested can do it.

While less than 1% of tests the biotech company conducted tested positive, about 50% of those tested positive were asymptomatic. This finding supports other studies that say presymptomatic, asymptomatic, and those who are mildly symptomatic are active carriers of the virus, aiding its spread.

"What it means in my mind is that because we are evaluating the general population, we are catching people early in the infection before they start showing symptoms," Stefánsson said.

The data also indicates that the more than 1,050,000 confirmed cases globally do not show a complete picture. There may be hundreds of thousands of infected people who cannot be tested because there are insufficient tests or because they do not qualify.

Some might find Iceland's success easy to rule out, given the size of the country. But the protocols that the country established can be applied to any community. Early testing and contact tracing could flatten the curve before social distancing measures must be implemented. Iceland has limited meetings for more than 20 people, but the country is not closed.

"It has nothing to do with the size of the population, this has to do with how well prepared it was," said Stefánsson, adding that many developed countries could have made similar efforts, but "they behaved as if nothing was happening." .

Iceland is not the only country that uses tests to try to get ahead of the disease. South Korea has been able to dramatically flatten the curve by detecting COVID-19 and drastic contact tracking campaigns. Aggressive tests in Germany allowed it to record 85,000 cases, or about 1,033 cases per million. But Germany detected these cases from the start, which helped it reduce the death rate significantly compared to other EU states.

