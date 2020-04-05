How the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will impact the Sky Scholars | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML0de0be7df9b83b598af77eac1798168b76%





Imani Lansiquot and Joe Fraser have adapted their goals to summer 2021

In the end, the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and its one-year pullback was no surprise.

But that made it no less rippling for athletes who build their grueling training regimes, careers, and life plans around four-year Olympic cycles.

For two Sky Scholars eager to make their debut on the Olympic stage, the wait grew longer.

They speak Sky Sports News about how difficult it was to accept the postponement, the training techniques in isolation and what keeps them motivated.

TOKYO 2020 … IN 2021

Sprinter Imani Lansiquot has been preparing for Tokyo since 2012 and admits the news of the postponement was "heartbreaking."

But the 22-year-old southern Londoner is embracing the positives of life locked up.

"I always planned and planned my life and I feel like that's something athletes do, we plan every tiny thing. So I thought 'OK, I'm going to be 22 at the Olympics, 26 I'm at the Olympics'.

"It was a good test, knowing how to readjust my plans, being able to adapt but staying focused at the same time."

"This is a great opportunity for all athletes to think about their weaknesses and focus on the things they need to do to improve."

Gymnast and world champion Joe Fraser says he felt "hurt,quot; and initially found it difficult to accept the postponement.

"You are preparing for the Olympics you have been dreaming of your entire career," he said.

"Since I was five years old I have been dreaming about going to the Olympics. Then all of a sudden, I was in the air about whether it was going to happen or not. So that feeling was really weird."

"But having a few days really thinking about this situation and how many people have been affected by COVID-19, I think it's definitely the right decision and giving everyone an extra year could work in our favor, so we just have to look at the positives. and move forward as we can. "

Fraser became world parallel bar champion last year

ONLY TRAINING

Training remains as important as ever for athletes like Lansiquot and Fraser, who felt they were in good physical and mental shape before the restrictions went into effect.

Lansiquot added: "We have no choice but to be properly prepared for next year, you really can't see this as a bad year because you are going to have the biggest year of your life next summer.

"Regardless of whether you are an Olympic champion or whether you are your first Olympiad like me, everyone feels the same way and it is a fairly common theme to do what we can and be there for each other."

"No one has an advantage over another person: everyone can't train, everyone has to find cool and quirky ways to train at home. I'm watching all these videos on Instagram of people who think I'm going to try that, so it's really good to see how other people handle it. "

Without the gym, Fraser is getting creative not just with his training but with his choice of training partner.

"The first thing I've been doing is writing a plan for what I want to do every day, so I have an action plan," he said.

"I do the pommel four days a week. I also live very close to a reservoir, so I managed to get a set of rings that I hooked to a branch by the water, so I'm going there to do some strength."

"I've been fortunate enough to have a doorknob in my mother's room. She tried it and gave her some lessons. She is not ready to face the world yet!"

Group chat

Fraser admits that he usually spends more time with his British gymnastics family than with his royal family and now that is transferred online.

"We have a massive group chat with the coaches, gymnasts, support staff, physios, doctors. Every day we have new challenges, like pressing challenges, running challenges and obviously everyone is very competitive, so we keep ourselves busy."

"I did a handstand challenge the other day, where I tried to hold it as long as I could and managed two minutes and six seconds. And then my teammate beat me and that made me think I had to do it again!"

Lansiquot, meanwhile, is returning to his college job. He had initially postponed most of his senior year to next year to clear his schedule for the Olympics. Now she runs to finish it and be able to graduate this summer. And failing that, there is always television!

Lansiquot (second from left) is a key member of the GB sprint relay team

"Netflix is ​​my best friend. Now they have Netflix parties, so my friend and I, it's like going to the movies, we can connect at Netflix parties and see things.

"I just became a complete homebody, I love it. I think that's a positive thing that came out of this, I just stop for a second. Life is very hectic for all of us, but I'm just really enjoying just being at home, relaxing and seeing what I have under my control and what is not there for the first time right now. "

NEW OPPORTUNITIES

Lansiquot already has a European world gold and silver medal to his credit, but he acknowledges that there is much more he can learn before next summer.

"I have a long way to go and this is a fantastic opportunity to catch up with my competitors, work on the little things that will get me where I need to go."

"Now I have so much time to work on those petty things that I wish it was better and my ultimate goal is to be the best version of Imani at the Olympics next year."

Fraser, who became a world parallel bar champion last year, now recognizes the opportunity offered by overtime.

"Every day I am one step closer to achieving that dream. I don't want to look back and say that if I had, or would have, I could have achieved it. So I'm doing what I want. As much as I can so I don't regret it."