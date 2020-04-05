How hospitals can choose who lives and dies from coronavirus – BGR

Severe cases of COVID-19 often require intubation and a mechanical ventilator for the patient to breathe, and he or she could be in a machine for weeks before being able to breathe without help again.

Medical professionals dealing with the new coronavirus outbreak in the US USA They are looking for frameworks to decide which patients can access this life-saving therapy in overcrowded hospitals.

Fans are scarce in hot areas like New York, where doctors will have to decide who has the chance to live and die from COVID-19.

The sad reality is that many countries have been unable to prepare accordingly for the new coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak in China took weeks to become a global emergency and reached a pandemic state in just a couple of months. But many governments failed to take basic measures that could have helped mitigate the disaster. Evidence and personal protective equipment have been scarce in most regions, and the situation could worsen before improving. Ventilators, the machines that can push oxygen into the faulty lungs of serious victims of COVID-19, are in short supply in hot areas, and companies around the world cannot simply manufacture and ship them overnight. Access to a fan can mean the difference between life and death for many people. But as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, healthcare professionals may be forced to make difficult decisions. They will decide who will have access to a fan, and therefore who lives and dies.

As of Sunday morning, there were more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, including almost 65,000 victims. The United States had more than 312,000 cases and more than 8,500 deaths. More than a third of cases and almost half of deaths occur in New York alone.

"Physicians working in parts of the world without adequate resources have had to make decisions like this, perhaps even routinely, but physicians in the United States have never faced anything like this before," said the director. from the Center for Bioethics at Harvard Medical School, said Dr. Robert Truog CNN. "It is going to be extremely difficult."

Truog worked with hospitals to develop policies that determine who can receive intensive care during the crisis. One of the best frameworks comes from Dr. Douglas White, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UMPC).

White, a professor of critical care medicine, developed his guidelines more than a decade ago during the avian flu epidemic. It is a point system designed to determine a patient's probability of benefiting from ICU care that takes into account two things: saving the greatest number of lives and the greatest number of years.

The lower the patient's scores, the higher their prioritization for care. On the system's eight-point scale, the first four points illustrate the patient's probability of surviving hospitalization, and the last four points assess whether, assuming they survive hospitalization, they have medical conditions associated with a life expectancy of less one year or less than five years.

White's framework directs clinicians to prioritize the life cycle in the event of a tie and treat younger patients. But White explained that everyone is eligible for treatment, regardless of age or health conditions.

"Everyone who is normally eligible for intensive care remains eligible in a public health emergency," said White. "It is essential to make clear that stereotypical judgments about quality of life have no role in these decisions, and no one is disqualified from treatment because of disabilities."

Classification policies may differ from state to state, but will have to be adjusted for the COVID-19 pandemic. White said CNN He believes that classification committees should be made up of non-front-line physicians to "improve objectivity, avoid compromise, and minimize moral distress."

There may be several medical conditions that require ICU care, as well as access to the ventilator. But COVID-19 patients may have to stay on a machine for a few weeks instead of just days, as is the case with other conditions, and that's why fans are running low. The worst part is that even access to a fan does not guarantee recovery. Some people will continue to die and others may experience complications in the future.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during Thursday's briefing that the state had only "about six days,quot; left of fans in the arsenal at the current rate of hospitalization and intubation. "If a person comes in and needs a fan and you don't have a fan, the person dies. That's the hard-hitting equation here," said Cuomo.

While doctors in some regions like New York may have to make tough decisions when fans start to run out, not all hospitals will have to immediately classify patients. The main conclusion for everyone else is that social distancing is essential to help yourself and hospitals. The longer we stay indoors, the less likely we are to get the new virus and risk developing a serious case of COVID-19. And that's the only way to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients, and to avoid doctors having to choose who lives and who dies.

