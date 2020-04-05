How Country Music Stars Spend Their Time During Quarantine

There is nothing like the healing power of music.

Country music's biggest stars are joining the masses in practicing social distancing and staying home in response to the Coronavirus. At the same time, many are lending their voices to the ACM presents: our country music special, airing tonight on CBS.

Gayle King It is slated to host the two-hour broadcast filled with acoustic performances at home and intimate conversations with the country's favorite voices. The program of the show presents musical acts of Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton Y gwen Stefani and many more. Viewers can also tune in to the pre-show at 7PM ET / 6PM CT on the Facebook page of ACM, Amazon Music, and Twitch for live performances. Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and more.

Before tonight's show, Carly along with Russell Dickerson, Cole Swindell and the band Gone west Up-to-date fans in their lives as they continue to be quarantined.