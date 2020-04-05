How Country Music Stars Spend Their Time During Quarantine

There is nothing like the healing power of music.
Country music's biggest stars are joining the masses in practicing social distancing and staying home in response to the Coronavirus. At the same time, many are lending their voices to the ACM presents: our country music special, airing tonight on CBS.
Gayle King It is slated to host the two-hour broadcast filled with acoustic performances at home and intimate conversations with the country's favorite voices. The program of the show presents musical acts of Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton Y gwen Stefani and many more. Viewers can also tune in to the pre-show at 7PM ET / 6PM CT on the Facebook page of ACM, Amazon Music, and Twitch for live performances. Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and more.
Before tonight's show, Carly along with Russell Dickerson, Cole Swindell and the band Gone west Up-to-date fans in their lives as they continue to be quarantined.
In addition to working on his cooking and baking skills, Carly revealed in an update that he is "stuck,quot; Love is blind Y Tiger king"on Netflix.
Cole also shared in his scream that he is a Netflix fan Tiger king She also joined the singer of "I Hope You & # 39; re Happy Now,quot; to thank the health workers.
"I wanted to give a special thanks to all the nurses, doctors and everyone in the medical field who are putting everything on the line to make sure we all get through this," Cole told E! News. "To everyone who can't stay home and has to go to work, we thank them, but everyone else, let's do our part and get through this as quickly as we can. Stay home, wash your hands, stay safe." .
Country band Gone West also made sure to extend their gratitude to health care officials in a sweet message to fans. Like many quarantined country stars, gang members Nelly Joy Y Jason Reeves revealed that they are working on new music. "We've been writing through Zoom with friends like Rachel Wammack Y Rita Wilson, who was in Australia, "Nelly shared with the fans.
As we wait to hear the performances of our favorite country stars in our sweats tonight, be sure to check out the videos above to see how these country musicians are holding out.
And look at the ACM presents: our country special tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.
