Hopeful owners Spanish mission and technician can shoot | Racing News

The owners of Team Valor are confident that they have two main contenders to stay with honors this season, in Misión and Técnico Español.

The couple enjoyed success at a high level when they were three years old, and the connections hope they can continue their progression as they grow older.

They are unlikely to collide, because the Spanish mission likes fast conditions, while the technician prefers to cut the ground.

The Spanish Mission, trained by David Simcock, won the Bahrain Group Three Trophy at Newmarket and then, in September, achieved globe-trotting success at the invitation bets of the Belmont Park Jockey Club Derby.

He would have raced at the Dubai Gold Cup in Meydan, after a preparation race there in February, if the meeting had not been canceled due to coronavirus.

"He came back on Tuesday and we have two really good horses in England; we have him and the coach," said Valor team founder and CEO Barry Irwin.

"I think they are quite similar in quality, and they both want to run the same kind of distances."

"The difference in them is that the coach needs to cut the ground. The other horse wants it harder. Between the two of us, we should have a lot of action."

With British races currently closed during the pandemic, plans for this summer have not even been discussed, but Irwin already sees the Spanish Mission as a possible candidate for next year's Melbourne Cup.

At the prospect of bringing the colt from the Noble Mission to Australia, he said: "Not this year, next year.

"It is still quite immature. I think the distance (two miles) is within its wheelhouse," he said.

"I would like to give him another year to have him at his best.

"The other horse, Technician, is good enough to do that, but there is not much ground for the Melbourne Cup very often."

The coach showed his class when the field is in his favor with wins throughout the ranking last season, culminating in Group One Prix Royal-Oak at Longchamp in October.

Irwin believes the Martyn Meade-trained gray might be the right type for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot if the rains came in June.

He said: "If he gets the right terrain for the Ascot Gold Cup, I know it will be a difficult race, I think it is of that quality."