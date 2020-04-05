Rain layer: This elegant guide to Exercising in hotel rooms is surely useful now. Like this cunning tip on how to deal with noisy neighbors. And here we show you how to control the wear your home is experiencing now.

Global recession

Economists are increasingly concerned about the duration and severity of a global recession resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Some 6.6 million people in the US USA New Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed in the last numbers, almost 20 times more than a typical week. I spoke to Ron Lieber, a columnist for The Times Your Your Money.

What do you say to people who have a hard time processing all of this?

It is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Trying to plan or make predictions is really difficult, and telling people to accept that uncertainty is not really helpful. I think it is best to speak to as many people as possible who have the same uncertainty as you.

Is there some kind of financial maintenance that people who are not laid off but are concerned about the economy should order?

The problem is: it is as if your neighbor's house is on fire, but the fire has not yet reached your home, it is too late to buy insurance. Having an emergency fund is helpful, but trying to start one now may not help much.

In recent months he has written that despite the tumult in the stock market, most people should stay put. Is this still the case?

All the best economic science tells us that yes, and it's a big "yes," you're willing to stay invested in stocks for decades and decades, if you just sit around more or less, keep investing money at regular intervals, and sell some stocks. When stock prices go too high and buy some stocks when prices go down, you will do better and earn more than most professional brokers.