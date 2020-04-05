His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Modi tries to present the unit; some say it's not enough
As India's coronavirus cases increased by more than 3,000, people across the country watched a nine-minute vigil fade, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions on Sunday night.
Critics called it a publicity stunt, one that seemed inappropriate in the midst of mass migrations, medical shortages, and uncertainties within the world's largest blockade. The number of cases in India may be much higher than reported, because the country is conducting tests at a lower rate than many others.
Modi asked the 1.3 billion people in India to turn off the electricity and "light a lamp, light the way for others." He presented it as a huge solidarity exercise to "bring our nation closer and strengthen the battle against Covid-19,quot;.
Cluster: About a third of the country's known cases are linked to a packed meeting in March at an Islamic seminary in Delhi, further intensifying Islamophobia.
Within India's campaign to decide who is a citizen
The Assam State's great effort to "test,quot; people's citizenship has been called a foretaste of what could happen across the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government moves to make India more Hindu.
Two key components of this campaign, which began last year, are massive reviews of each resident's documentation to see if they can prove citizenship, and a court that has operated for decades to review foreign suspects.
A Times video team visited Assam to investigate, and whistleblowers told them how the process is making Muslims stateless. Watch the eight-minute video.
How does it work: Many poor Indians lack the documentation required to prove citizenship, such as parent voting records and land ownership documents that have been certified by the authorities as authentic, so the reviews have left a disproportionate number of potentially stateless muslims.
And five former court members and a current member described the pressure to declare Muslims non-citizens. Some said they were fired for not doing so.
Answer: State and central government officials declined to comment.
The ones we have lost
Snapshot: Above, Olivia and Raúl De Freitas, a couple caught on an endless honeymoon in the Maldives. They are part of a A large number of travelers from all over the world stranded indefinitely due to travel restrictions and decreased flight schedules.
What we are browsing: The Open Culture website. "I no longer have children at home," writes our national correspondent Mike Wines. "But if I did, and if they were locked up with me 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for countless weeks, this is the website I would like."
Rain layer: This elegant guide to Exercising in hotel rooms is surely useful now. Like this cunning tip on how to deal with noisy neighbors. And here we show you how to control the wear your home is experiencing now.
We have lots of ideas on what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
Global recession
Economists are increasingly concerned about the duration and severity of a global recession resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Some 6.6 million people in the US USA New Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed in the last numbers, almost 20 times more than a typical week. I spoke to Ron Lieber, a columnist for The Times Your Your Money.
What do you say to people who have a hard time processing all of this?
It is unlike anything we've ever seen before. Trying to plan or make predictions is really difficult, and telling people to accept that uncertainty is not really helpful. I think it is best to speak to as many people as possible who have the same uncertainty as you.
Is there some kind of financial maintenance that people who are not laid off but are concerned about the economy should order?
The problem is: it is as if your neighbor's house is on fire, but the fire has not yet reached your home, it is too late to buy insurance. Having an emergency fund is helpful, but trying to start one now may not help much.
In recent months he has written that despite the tumult in the stock market, most people should stay put. Is this still the case?
All the best economic science tells us that yes, and it's a big "yes," you're willing to stay invested in stocks for decades and decades, if you just sit around more or less, keep investing money at regular intervals, and sell some stocks. When stock prices go too high and buy some stocks when prices go down, you will do better and earn more than most professional brokers.
Now, that's a science-based answer, not a behavioral science-based answer. I recognize that there are people who have never been psychologically tested in this way before.
