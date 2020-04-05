High-speed chase ends in foot chase and arrest in Novato – Up News Info San Francisco

NOVATE (Up News Info SF) – A stolen vehicle suspect led police in a high-speed chase from Sonoma to Novato on Saturday night, running on foot from his damaged car into the bushes of an industrial area before being captured at gun tip.

The dramatic persecution and arrest was videotaped from an auxiliary helicopter.

The incident began Saturday night on the streets of Sonoma. While searching for the stolen vehicle, a Sonoma County agent located it and attempted to stop traffic.

But the suspect fled at high speed and a vehicle chase left the city for Highway 101 South. When the chase entered Novato, officers ended it due to the suspect's increasingly reckless driving behavior; this included the suspect driving south on 101's shoulder.

The sheriff's department helicopter had been on a routine air patrol in the Santa Rosa area and arrived to track down the suspect. The suspect left the highway shortly thereafter and his vehicle was subsequently deactivated by barbed strips deployed by the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

After his tires were crushed, the suspect ran out of his vehicle, but was stopped by Marin County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers.

No suspicious details have been released until Sunday morning.