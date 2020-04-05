Heiress Petra Ecclestone gives birth to a baby girl

WENN

The socialite hands her son over to fiancé Sam Palmer just days after his 89-year-old billionaire father Bernie Ecclestone announced that he was expecting his first child.

Mundane Petra Ecclestone She has become a mother of four days only after it was revealed that her father, Bernie, is giving her a baby brother.

Fabiana Flosi, the 89-year-old Formula 1 boss's Brazilian wife, is pregnant with the motorsport magnate's first child and now her daughter has announced that she is a new mother after receiving her first child with her fiancé Sam Palmer.

Her sister Tamara confirmed the pregnancy in November and now Petra has revealed that she gave birth last month, March 2020.

"I received many messages asking when the baby should be born," she wrote on Instagram. "We had a beautiful daughter a few weeks ago. Thank you for all the messages. Mother and daughter are doing very well. She has not seen the world yet, but I told her that one day she will if she behaves well."

Petra is also the mother of Lavinia, 11, and four-year-old twins, James and Robert, from their marriage until James Stunt.