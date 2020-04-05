Heavy Metal artist murders his 80-year-old father and cuts his stomach

%MINIFYHTML62699e81ac7720b2f8310dfaafa3a1d575%

Jean-Pascal & # 39; JP & # 39; Fournier was thrown into prison for allegedly killing his elderly father before attempting to kill himself by jumping off the bridge.

Acclaimed French heavy metal cover artist Jean-Pascal "JP" Fournier He allegedly killed and gutted his 80-year-old father.

According to the French newspapers Le Parisien and Le Dauphine Libere, the star was arrested on Thursday, April 2, 2020 for gutting his elderly father and shooting an arrow into his head.

Police discovered Jean-Paul's body on Wednesday after being alerted by family members. The victim's wife, an elderly and sick woman, was upstairs when the police arrived.

Jean-Pascal reportedly attempted suicide by jumping off a bridge into the Isere River in the town of Saint-Martin-d & # 39; Heres, on the outskirts of Grenoble, the day after the shocking act took place. However, authorities were called to the scene and the 47-year-old suspect was taken into police custody.

One of the victim's neighbors, Jacques, said the incident was "beyond comprehension" and described Jean-Paul as "quiet" and "very kind". He added of Jean-Pascal: "It didn't seem bad. He must have gone crazy. Why? I don't know."