Health expert says aggressive California orders can save health system when coronavirus peaks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Taryn Vian, a professor of public health at USF, says aggressive and early shelter orders can help prevent the state health system from running out of hospital beds during the peak screened from the coronavirus.

"They are predicting that we will not have a shortage of regular or ICU beds, even at the top," Vian told KPIX during a Skype interview.

But Vian still cautions that although the healthcare system currently looks like it will be able to handle the spike, which is expected later in April, it will still be under enormous pressure.

“There is a problem of where those beds are and where they are in the right place. Overall across the state, I think we probably have enough beds in the ICU. But the question is: "Will they be in the places where we have patients who are admitted?" Vian said.

He added that changing beds, equipment or patients across the state will be a major logistical and administrative challenge. While the state has done its best to curb the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve, there may still be an impending shortage of fans and other essential equipment.

RELATED:

Nurses and doctors across the state have called for more personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks and face shields, as they face the virus every day.

Some hospitals have already started rationing the equipment, hoping to expand the shrinking reserves.

"I think the sooner we have information about how that affects virus transmission and how dangerous it is to pass that information on to people is important, so they don't feel that every choice they make is putting their lives at risk," Vian said.