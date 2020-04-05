Halle Berry responds to online haters who shoot their son's photo in high heels

Halle Berry is doing her best to raise her children during the coronavirus pandemic, however many people on social media are apparently not happy with the way she has been living her life. Halle posted a video of her 6-year-old son Marco walking around his house while wearing some of his shoes.

The Oscar-winning actress captioned the clip, "Quarantine Day 12,quot;. Even though there were a lot of positive comments in the comment section, there was also a good amount of vitriol.

One person wrote in the comment section, "I hope it's the daughter," referring to Halle's other daughter, Nahla, who is 12 years old. Berry finally responded to some of those who hated him saying that it was "harmless fun," and that she and her family are just trying to "survive right now."

As most know, Berry is no stranger to online haters. Mel Walker reported on March 29, 2020 that Berry was hit by a group of vegan activists online when she posted a photo of herself holding a meal that some questioned.

In the makeup-free photograph, Halle sports a colorful headscarf along with a keto recipe: a chicken with bacon and cheese ranch. The star wrote in the caption, "welcome back to another quarantine issue on Friday."

A social media commenter disagreed with Halle's food because of the alleged health detriments, citing old and outdated data on cholesterol and saturated fat, in particular that both elements are detrimental to a person's health, a despite recent evidence to the contrary.

An additional commenter claimed he was posting a photo of something that "not only was not healthy,quot;, but was incredibly cruel and cruel to animals. The commenter wrote that he was "eating a carcass,quot; and causing animals to experience pain unnecessarily.

Ad

Regardless of the disputes on social media, Berry's professional career and exercise routine have been as strong as ever in recent years, including his recent role in the latest installment in the series. John wick franchise as well as your regular training routine.



Post views:

7 7