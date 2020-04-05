Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton write music together in quarantine but don't make wedding plans!

Being trapped in the house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week due to the coronavirus, the COVID-19 pandemic could be very boring and anxiety-inducing. However, it seems that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have not only kept each other company, but have also remained productive during this time!

More precisely, the singers are allegedly taking advantage of this opportunity to write a lot of music together.

Insider information shared through HollywoodLife that not only has the couple been trying fun things with the hair of the country music star, but they're also working on new songs together.

Without a doubt, it is a lot of fun to do, as they are both musicians and they love each other too.

On the other hand, while they are more productive and more relaxed than ever in focusing on their music, the same cannot be said for their wedding.

In fact, they have not been making any plans for the nuptials, for obvious reasons.

After all, no one really knows when this whole global crisis will end, so they don't want to rush into organizing anything.

The source explained that "They have not been talking about getting engaged or any plans to get married." And nobody should take that part as a bad thing because they are in a great rhythm and everything will happen when it happens. Their relationship is a relationship like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it has that kind of feeling, where they don't need any titles to have a good long time together. "

‘They are just taking things as they go, and there is not much stress between them at all. And that's why they are so happy and why it works so well. Everything is fine for them right now and they have no plans to change it even while they are quarantined together. It is not changing the way things work for them in any way, "they shared with the same news outlet.



