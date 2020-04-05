Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been inspired by this famous power couple not to get married

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has forced people around the world to dramatically change their plans and views on life; Many wonder what happened to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, 43, 50.

The couple has been together for several years, and many of their fans are wondering when they will get married.

One of her most famous fans is Ellen DeGeneres, and she has been begging Blake to ask the question, but he is in no rush.

A source who spoke to Hollywood lifeThey said that the musicians believe that their relationship is like the one between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and they are happy with the way things are going.

The source said: "They have been doing fun things with their hair, and they have also been writing music together during the quarantine. They really have not been talking about getting engaged or marriage plans. And nobody should take that as a bad thing because they are in a big rhythm and all that will happen when it happens. Their relationship is a relationship like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and it has that kind of feeling, where they don't need any titles to have a good time together for a long time. They're just taking things to measure. moving forward, and there's not a lot of stress between them at all. And that's why they are so happy and why it works so well. Everything is fine for them right now, and they have no plans to change it even while they are quarantined together. It is not changing the way things work for them in any way. "

Another family friend stated that they recently moved together and everything is fine: “They moved together not long ago and are very happy in their new home. They are very happy with the state of the relationship, and neither feels the need to get married soon, however, no one would be surprised if they got engaged soon. "

The source said it was his biggest commitment to date. The person added that Blake is also happy to be with Gwen's children with former Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 5: "Blake has taken on the role of a second father figure for Gwen's children, and I really respect Blake. He is very helpful now with everything for the kids, especially now that they are under the same roof. It was a great but good move for them. Living together makes it easier for them as a couple as always they're together, anyway. "

A wedding is not on the cards at the moment.



