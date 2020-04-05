Grand Princess Cruises under the Golden Gate Bridge for an undisclosed destination – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML63190b5d4aea475d2d62511e0ad0ee2b75%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After more than a month of being the focal point of the coronavirus crisis in the San Francisco Bay area, the Grand Princess sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday afternoon bound for an undisclosed destination.

The ship was docked in San Francisco Bay off the city coast while serving a 14-day quarantine. The drama surrounding the ship began with a summary trip on February 11 from San Francisco to Mexican Rivera. Once the passengers left the boat on February 21, almost all of them fell with the coronavirus.

A former passenger, a 71-year-old Rocklin man, became the first California resident to die of the disease. A second, a woman in her 70s, also died of the disease, becoming the first Marin County fatality from COVID-19.

As the February cruise outbreak grew, the ship was on a cruise trip from San Francisco to Hawaii. He pulled out of the market, but as he got closer to the northern California coast, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he would not be allowed to dock anywhere in the state until passengers and crew members with symptoms similar to those of the influenza receive tests for coronavirus. Forty-five were evaluated with 19 crew members and two passengers diagnosed with the disease.

The ship lingered off the coast until federal, state and local officials agreed to allow it to dock under strong security at the Port of Oakland on March 9.

Looking out the window, Eddie Castellano, a passenger aboard Miami, told KPIX 5 in the phone interview that the dock was full of military personnel and ambulances.

"I see some military personnel off the ship right now," he said. "I see a lot of soldiers. I see a lot of ambulances … It looks like a war zone. I'm terrified. I will not lie to you. I have never experienced anything like this before in my life … I am concerned about the 3,000 people on this ship and their health. "

Most of the more than 2,000 passengers on board and hundreds of crew members were able to leave the ship in waves during a five-day stretch. They were screened for signs of the disease in medical tents on the dock. American passengers were taken to one of four military bases throughout the county during a 14-day quarantine period. Foreign citizens were returned to their home county.

More than 20 were positive for the disease and were distributed to hospitals and care centers throughout northern California.

According to a statement released by Health and Human Services officials last week, two passengers who left the boat died as a result of complications from a coronavirus infection.

One of the passengers had been taken directly to a local hospital from the ship, federal officials said, while a second died after being quarantined among the northern California passengers at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield. They were both 60-year-old men.

Few other details about the deaths were released, but federal authorities said one died on March 21 and the other died on March 23. The hospitals where the deaths occurred were not released.

A Philippine crew member was also taken to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to the disease.

On Sunday night, a cruise tracking website showed the ship with its remaining crewmen heading south off the Monterey coast. The cruise line did not reveal its destination.