GRAN PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police are investigating what led to a driver fatally crashing a commercial vehicle Saturday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. On April 4, witnesses saw a commercial vehicle traveling west on Main Street when it lost control and overturned, killing the driver, whose identity has not yet been released.

There were no other vehicles involved and no other injuries were reported.

The accident is still under investigation.