Governor's office threatens to remove Dallas' additional hospital capacity if Jenkins County Judge doesn't use it

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a letter sent to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Sunday, the Governor's Office threatened to remove Dallas' additional hospital capacity if it does not plan to use the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
The letter said that if Jenkins can't "make it clear accepting these facilities "before Monday at 5 o'clock, the federal government may be forced to relocate health facilities to other regions.
This occurs a day after Dallas County surpassed 1,000 cases of the coronavirus and reported its eighteenth death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For all Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.