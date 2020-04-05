Governor Newsom signs expanded child care order – Up News Info Los Angeles

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) – Essential workers will have access to state-subsidized child care programs under an executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

The order will allow after-school and child care programs to prioritize essential workers, including healthcare professionals, emergency response personnel, the police and supermarket workers.

It does not affect the priority of abused and neglected children.

The governor's order also allows California to take advantage of federal pandemic provisions of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) so that children can receive low-cost or no-cost meals.

The Department of Education and the Department of Social Services will develop guidance no later than April 7 on how child care services can safely provide care.