Governor Cuomo seems presidential to some (4/5/20) – Up News Info

Governor Cuomo seems presidential to some

If Democrats want a chance to beat President Donald Trump, they need look no further than New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's morning briefings. He is accurate, knowledgeable, and completely presidential in his presentations and questions and answers.

The powers that be in the party have to somehow recruit the governor of New York in the same way that they drafted the FDR. So you can't say no.

Phil Weber, Town

Both the serious economic and health impacts of the coronavirus have made several things clear about life in the United States.

When so many in the country are a month away from paying for a financial disaster, that is not an economy that works for everyone.

That includes a lack of affordable health care / prescription drug coverage. We can and must do better in the future.

We also have a serious cultural problem with so many in society that they do not believe that the rules and norms that a civilized society provides apply to them, in the name of "freedom,quot;. With freedom comes the responsibility to play your role with the proper consideration of your fellow citizens.

We absolutely need leadership at the national level that is proactive, compassionate, transparent, inclusive, competent in a crisis, indeed consistent and mindful of the best science experts have for us.

We don't have that now. I look at Andrew Cuomo dealing with the crisis in New York and that is what I want for us as a nation.

John W. Thomas, Fort collins

As a woman, I would like to see former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential candidate, respectfully, courageously and with due respect for women, withdrawing his recent commitment to elect a woman as his candidate for the nomination.

At the time he made this commitment, he couldn't know what was coming. That a woman is chosen in the future. Instead of this now, for the good of all, that Biden recruit New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as his running mate.

New York needs Andrew Cuomo now, although the nation and the world need him the most.

Myra Louise Bender, Denver

Rep. Ken Buck: Scapegoat accuser or victim?

Re: "Stop the Coronavirus Scapegoat and be honest," March 29 comment

The first 12 paragraphs of Megan Schrader's comment were constructive and helpful (surprising to the completely biased Denver Post), but then fell back to the standard attack on Rep. Ken Buck and, indirectly, President Donald Trump.

Buck's theory of a very low death rate from the virus that started in communist China in Wuhan is as valid as the very high death rates reported by the media, including Up News Info. Both are speculations. Buck's theory is logically based on a widely accepted estimate that there is a high rate of unreported virus infections. The media report is based on reported deaths (much easier and more accurate measurements) divided by reported infections (it is highly unlikely to represent the actual number of cases)!

For those unfamiliar with mathematics: the death rate is the total number of deaths from the virus (numerator) divided by the total number of virus infections (denominator).

I applaud the first 12 paragraphs of Schrader's column. They are exactly what we should all be doing!

Don Sherwood rock

We oppose part of your editorial. When referring to scapegoats, holding our elected officials accountable does not qualify.

John and Vicki Braklow, Grand junction

A seventh grader's call to action

Coronavirus has spread across the United States at a staggering rate, and hospitals cannot keep up, with the known shortage of masks, ventilators, and doctors. With cases occurring at unprecedented rates, people may not get the medical care they need. Meanwhile, millions of workers are being asked to stay home for fear of spreading the coronavirus, many without pay.

But there is a solution: The Defense Production Law gives the president the power to require industries to produce emergency items (such as having the fashion industry make masks). This was done before, during World War II. President Franklin D. Roosevelt had General Motors (GM) make bombers instead of cars. My great-grandfather, an architect, went from building houses to designing B-24 bombers for GM. Doing this now would give us the healthcare supplies we desperately need and would give people who don't have a chance to work.

President Trump has only partially used this power by having GM make fans, but we need him to do more. You should use your authority for masks and other protective equipment as well. Americans, young and old, Republicans and Democrats, must persuade Donald Trump to take action if we are to help both coronavirus victims and workers.

People generally say to write to your senators and representatives for political action, but there is an easier but effective way. We're going to tweet President Trump directly about it (with #ReemployAmerica). I'm only a seventh grader, but I think my voice can make a difference, and yours too.

Talin Ghosh Shefman, Denver

Editor's Note: Shefman is a seventh grader at DSST Byers in Denver. As the son of former Colorado medical director Tista Ghosh and attorney Randy Shefman, he listens a lot at the table about pandemics and legal authority.

Wrong "surgical,quot; approach

Re: "A plan to get the United States back to work," March 29 comment

Delighted to see Thomas Friedman again in the Outlook section, I must disagree with his "plan to get Americans back to work."

He argues that our current "horizontal,quot; approach to COVID-19 is too costly for our economy and should be replaced by a more "surgical,quot; approach, one that kidnaps the most vulnerable among us, but allows healthier members to return to work. . But taking its own metaphor to its conclusion, surgery is only effective when the contagion is contained: an appendix, a pair of tonsils, a tumor. Once the cancer has metastasized, chemotherapy or radiation are the standard treatment. Those are horizontal and treat the whole body instead of the portion that is no longer isolated; And yes, they damage healthy cells.

COVID-19 is no longer isolated, and we have no way of knowing which of us is safe to return to work. Too many unknowns. And a 1% infection rate is not minimal. We have to treat the whole body to save the part.

Friedman compares us to one who drives in the fog with many people clamoring in the back seat. When driving in a fog where there is very little visibility, the best idea is to stop the car and wait for it to clear. Sometimes the road has to be closed to prevent drivers from driving on without being seen.

I am not a public health expert, but it seems to me that this is where we are.

Frances Rossi Denver

Fearing bad cops

Re: "Back in service,quot;, comment from March 29

Writer Mimi Madrid did a great job summarizing what's happening at the Denver Police Department in her Sunday article.

Paul Pazen was appointed Chief of Police in July 2018. Although he has launched a series of "progressive,quot; initiatives, I cannot see where the prevailing culture of violence in the DPD has affected.

Being a woman of color (it could be worse, it could be a man of color), every time I go to Denver, I am very aware of everything I do and how I drive.

I am upset and sick of reading about the Denver cops and how they treat people. Not all Denver cops are big enough to have that reputation. I would like to see the DPD chief's use of force retraining program continue so that each officer knows how to reduce the situation.

Everyone who works and plays in Denver deserves nothing less than respectful encounters with the police, no matter who they are.

Denver's laws and civil service system need to be changed so that when bad cops are done, they stay done. Many incompetent and fired cops are like bad pennies, and they keep popping up again and again in the force, with late payments and taxpayer-funded compensation.

When will a violent Denver police officer be held accountable? This has to stop, for our sake and for the sake of those good cops who work to make a difference!

Diana Lopez Wheat ridge

Optimistic welcome tone

Re: "Raise your flags to support your neighbors,quot;, comment of March 29

A heartfelt thanks to Doug Friednash for his uplifting opinion piece encouraging Americans to unite and raise our flags in support of our country and the spirit that has given Americans the ability to overcome threats and obstacles throughout our history. .

His words struck me as inspiring and reminded me that we will overcome this pandemic and that Americans will continue to show courage and kindness to one another as they always have.

Karen Libby, Denver

Another "inevitable bump,quot;

Re: "How the richest country in the world ran out of masks,quot;, comment of March 27

In his op-ed on the inexcusable lack of pandemic preparedness, Farhad Manjoo asks: "… what other inevitable bump is lurking for everyone to stumble over (?)"

Climate change, Farhad: the current crisis of climate change.

David Schroeder, dawn

