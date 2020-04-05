Golden Gate Park 150th Anniversary Celebration, Muffled But Not Dwarfed By COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Saturday would be the day of a big celebration at Golden Gate Park, but it wasn't. Instead, San Francisco has something else: a new appreciation for the park.

"It's supposed to be sunny today, and we're supposed to be 150,000 of us, arm in arm, singing and dancing, and riding the big observation wheel," says Phil Ginsburg, General Manager of San Francisco Rec & Parks. Instead, you and I are alone, socially detached, and in the rain. But, you know, in a sense, maybe it's a little poetic. "

Under constant rain and the invisible viral cloud that has changed all of our lives, Golden Gate Park's 150th birthday was discreet, at least compared to what had been planned for this day.

The park started a full year of celebration in January, also on a day that brought torrential rain, and since then nothing has gone as planned. This has been a remarkable year. And this park has seen more than a few.

"Golden Gate Park is a huge part of our city's collective memory, its history compiled," explains Ginsburg. “You have certainly been here for us and at all happy times, but you have also been here for us in crisis, right? This is not your only pandemic. There have been a few others. It has been here because of two earthquakes, an AIDS crisis, it has been here in the sun, it has been here in the fog, and yes, it has been here in the rain. "

Ginsburg sees the park as a lifesaver during this crisis, and even in Saturday's rain people came for it.

It's hard to know what John McClaren would have wanted for his park's 150th birthday, but it's also hard to imagine circumstances that can make us more grateful for his work.

"I know we are supposed to be as deep as possible, and we are supposed to distance ourselves socially, which I hope we are all doing in the park," says Ginsburg. “But well-being means many things. It is both mental and physical well-being. And time outside, time in nature, time in this beloved 1017-acre park has never been more important. ”