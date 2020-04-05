Gabrielle Union shows the natural curls of Kaavia and her daughter

Hair for that!
Gabrielle Union There are all kinds of goals: body goals, mom goals, beauty goals, actress goals, the list goes on.
And on Sunday, it showed once again why we can't get enough of it!
the The best of L.A. The actress had a beautiful mother-daughter moment with her 17-month-old, which she shares with her husband, Dwyane Wade.
Gabrielle took to Instagram to show off her and her daughter's natural curls. In the post, the dynamic duo looked absolutely adorable, as Gabrielle wore Kaavia James Union Wade In her back.
the Go ahead The little nugget of alum smiled from ear to ear as her mom held her, making her even more precious.
"Look, @kaaviajames mom has hair like yours," shared the actress, along with a collage of photos. "When I pulled my braids off, she was like … now mom and baby were rocking their natural curls."
A day earlier, the actress showed off her natural hair with a short video clip. "When your natural blocks appreciate blocking," he wrote. "Unlocking the secret soon …"
Considering that Gabrielle has a hair care line, she might be hinting at a new release.
Of course, this is not the first time that the two have melted with their adorable family photos. To see the cutest moments of the mother-daughter duo together, scroll through our gallery below!
Hair for that
"Look, @kaaviajames mom has hair like yours," shares the actress on Instagram. "When I pulled my braids off, she was like … now mom and baby were rocking their natural curls."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Children come first
"First of all, if you want to talk about strength and courage, my 12-year-old son has so much more than me." Dwyane Wade shared in the All smoke podcast "You can learn something from your children. In my house, man, that's what we talk about. We talk about making sure that our children are seen by each of us, my wife and me. We talk about making sure that our children understand the power in your voice. "
Courtesy of Booking.com.
Ultimate Defenders
After Gabrielle Union he was fired from America has talentDwyane had his wife's back. "Men lie, women lie, numbers don't," he shared on Twitter after the news. "Over the past year, many people have come up saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they started watching #AGT or that they love their insight and sincerity on the show."
Bob Metelus Studio
Party planners
When it came time for Gabrielle to have a birthday party, Dwyane had no trouble planning an epic 90's-themed party.
#WadeWorldTour
I want to escape? The couple has been known for their incredible vacations that are often documented on Instagram. Work hard and play harder!
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Red Carpet Pro
While attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Sports Awards, the couple's daughter Kaavia made her debut on the awards show. Spoiler alert: she was a total pro.
Instagram / Gabrielle Union
Applause
After celebrating Thanksgiving as a family, Dwyane turned to Twitter to criticize internet trolls who had some not-so-nice comments. "I've seen some hate after Thanksgiving on social media about my family photo," he shared online. "Stupidity is part of this world we live in, so I understand it. But here's the thing: I have been chosen to lead my family, not all of you. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!"
Best dressed
When it was time to celebrate Halloween 2019, Gabrielle and Dwyane knew exactly what it looked like to perform with their baby.
Round 2
But wait, there's more! The proud parents also transformed into another theme with their daughter Zaya.
Photo by Ali Rhodes / Courtesy of sbe
Paying it forward
Despite their busy schedules, Gabrielle and Dwyane always like to give back. One of the causes they support is their close friend Holly Robinson PeeteHollyRod Foundation charity events. DesignCare 2019 featured a performance by Gabrielle & # 39; s AGT golden buzzer Kodi lee.
Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic
Dynamic duo
The couple that dresses fabulously together stays together! Who can forget her 2019 Met Gala look in New York City?
We can't wait to see more adorable mother-daughter moments between Gabrielle and Kaavia.
%MINIFYHTMLe1264ab891f99f9387f807499b7804387%%MINIFYHTMLe1264ab891f99f9387f807499b7804388%