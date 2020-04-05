Gabriele Gravina: Serie A season has to be established on the field | Football news







The Italian FA chief believes that the Serie A season should be settled on the field if a "flood of litigation,quot; is avoided.

The league season has been suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 15,000 lives in Italy.

And although several club presidents have suggested the season be suspended, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina says it should continue when it is safe to do so.

"The only serious way to handle such a serious emergency is to complete the competitions for the 2019-2020 season this year," Gravina told the state broadcaster RAI's Domenica Sportiva.

"We are working on a whole series of possible solutions to manage the situation in the best possible way.

"Could it end in September or October? That is a hypothesis. It is a way to avoid jeopardizing not only the 2019-20 season but also the 2020-21 season."

Gravina explained that if the current season were abandoned, Italian football could suffer "an avalanche of litigation to which we would be subjected by all those who could consider themselves damaged in their rights and interests."

This could include teams that were relegated and those that missed European football next season.

He added: "We would really run the risk of the championship being held only in the courtrooms."

Last Thursday, UEFA asked Europe's leagues to complete their seasons once football can restart.

The European governing body added that if a league is canceled, its clubs may not be accepted into the Champions League and Europa League next season.

Gravina added that May 17 was being considered as a possible date for a restart, but emphasized that this was "a hypothesis."