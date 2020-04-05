Friday Freezing Rain Results In 14 Accidents In Western Wisconsin – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Friday it brought freezing rain and snow, causing 14 accidents in western Wisconsin.

According to WisDOT, the region experienced two injury crashes, six runoffs, and eight biker assists.

At 11:40 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple accidents on I-94 westbound between Hixton and Black River Falls.

Initially, they discovered that an SUV had been traveling west on I-94, lost control, and turned around, stopping in the westbound traffic lane.

Although it was dark, the driver and other passengers were able to get out before the vehicle was hit by a semi-tractor.

Due to the resulting debris, westbound I-94 traffic was diverted to exit 115, using USH 12 to return to the interstate.

While the lane was closed, two accidents occurred closer to that exit, including a rollover from the semi-trailer that blocked the left lane of I-94 west.

The westbound lanes reopened at approximately 1 a.m.

Although the region experienced 14 accidents, none of them were injured.