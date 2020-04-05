Fox News presenter Chris Wallace, Surgeon General Jerome Adams Spar – Deadline

Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Fox News presenter Chris Wallace discussed Adams' choice of words today during a Sunday interview about the pandemic's closure. The conversation sparked an unusual amount of online confusion between the two sides of the political aisle.

During the conversation, Adams defended the fact that nine states have not issued closing orders and compared the coronavirus to cigarette smoking. Wallace jumped on that comment, saying that one is made by choice, the other acquired.

Adams fell into the word salad when speaking about a report on tobacco cessation released earlier this year. "And we know that states have different laws there. And more people will die, even in the worst projections, from smoking cigarettes in this country than they are going to die, from coronaviruses this year. And so we are always fighting to try to get information to guide people we know will help them stay healthy with the rights of states. "

Wallace replied, "But, doctor, but, Dr. Adams, there is a big difference between opioids and cigarettes, which are something that people choose to use or not to use, and coronavirus, which people catch. It is not a choice. And, you know, when President Trump says he's a wartime president, during World War II, FDR didn't say, "Well, it's up to each state to decide what to do." It mobilized the nation. Why not a national order to stay at home? The coronavirus does not recognize the rights of states, so does the federal analogy really work here?

Adams said the governors were intensively protecting their rights. “Well Chris, I know we could go forever in times of coronavirus. But it would remind people that it was just a week ago when the idea of ​​a federal quarantine for the New York City area was being considered, and Governor Cuomo said that would be like declaring war on the state. Governors protect their rights intensively, and rightly so, in order to decide what is best for their states. And we will do everything we can as scientists and as doctors, as medical professionals, to help them understand what we think they should do. "

Some of the online reactions:

One would think that the Surgeon General could find a better analogy with coronavirus deaths than cigarette smoking deaths. Fortunately, we still have journalists like Chris Wallace to call these guys for their shit. https://t.co/pap0YDd4h4 – BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 5, 2020

Jerome Adams informs Chris Wallace that more people will die from smoking than the coronavirus. Remember when cigarette smoke shut down the economy, trapped people in your home, and flooded emergency rooms beyond their capacity? Trump WH is full of incompetent clowns. #HowWeGotHere – May Brian (@ mabri1741) April 5, 2020

Wallace for victory in courier too … "You governors use the National Guard, we are here to back you up with the United States Armed Forces." -FDR channeling Trump. – Jeff Childers (@ casey3771) April 5, 2020

Lmfao, living in Nebraska, one of the 9 states, of all the people who are isolated are the "food producers" of the farmers. A good majority of farmers live more than 30 minutes from the city traveling once or twice a month to buy groceries, etc. Demanding work 24 hours a day, especially with livestock. – MRAY (@OwendMachellr) April 5, 2020

I wonder what the surgeon's general warning will be on a package of #coronavirus

Comment below – TrumpKnewTurk182 (@KnewTrump) April 5, 2020